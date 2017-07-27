Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017 Episode 17: See stars in the daytime

Counting down to Heartland Eclipse 2017.

When the sun is eclipsed by the moon on August 21st the sky goes dark - on of the special things we will get to see are the stars that are on the other side of the earth at night.

The stars that will be most visible will be Sirius, Arcturus, Regulus and Procyon.

The stars that we see at night are on the opposite side of the earth than the sun.

Sirius is one of the brightest stars in the sky and can usually on been seen in winter.

It is a binary star - two stars close together.

The biggest is twice as big as our sun and is nearly nine light years away.

