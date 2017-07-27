4 people arrested in McCracken Co., KY after search warrant

Four people were arrested in McCracken County, Kentucky for alleged drug activity in a home.

Lana M. Crass, 40, of Paducah, was charged with possession of controlled substance first degree methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tammy L. Abanatha, 41, of Paducah, was charged with possession of controlled substance first degree methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven R. Erickson, 40, of Ledbetter, was charged with trafficking controlled substance first degree methamphetamine third offense, possession of controlled substance second degree - amphetamines, possession of controlled substance third degree drug unspecified and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adam Rose, 40, of Symsonia, was arrested on an outstanding McCracken County bench warrant.

According to detectives, at around 10:48 a.m. they executed a search warrant at 3200 Bement Street in Lone Oak and arrested three people on various drug offenses.

Detectives say they had received information alleging that illegal drug activity was taking place at the home, which prompted an investigation that ultimately led to a search warrant be used on the home.

According to detectives, they found Erickson, Crass, Abanatha and two children at the home. They said they also stopped a vehicle suspected to be involved in a drug transaction that had been leaving the home just before they arrived.

During the stop, detectives arrested Rose on an outstanding warrant and seized a syringe and a marijuana smoking pipe from the car.

Detectives say Erickson had just sold meth to someone moments before they arrived.

During a search of the home, detectives say they found and seized meth, marijuana, smoking pipes, digital scales, doses of Alprazolam, doses of Adderall and cash believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales.

According to the sheriff's department, Crass, Erickson and Abanatha all had prior convictions related to the sale, use and making of meth.

Detectives said Abanatha is currently on probation for trafficking in controlled substance first degree methamphetamine and Erickson had two prior convictions for trafficking meth.

They say the two children at the home were released to a family member.

The three arrested were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

