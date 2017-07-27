Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017 Episode 16: The totality difference

We are counting down the Heartland Eclipse 2017.

What is the difference between being in the totality of the eclipse and just outside?

On August 21st the Eclipse path of totality will cross Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky.

Those inside the 60 mile wide shadow will experience a special darkness.

But those who experience just 99 percent partial eclipse will see something special but not the totality because, according to Professor Angela Speck, of the University of Missouri the sun is so bright that even with only 1 percent showing it gives us the 10,000 times the light of the full moon.

Want to know if you will see totality or not - or where you need to go to see totality - we have that information on the KFVS News App in the Solar Eclipse section.

