Murphysboro, IL man accused of stealing from vehicle

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Phillip D. Howard (Source: Carbondale Police Department) Phillip D. Howard (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

A Murphysboro, Illinois man is facing charges after police say he stole items from a vehicle.

Phillip D. Howard, 27, was charged with burglary to motor vehicle.

According to Carbondale police, at around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, they responded to the 400 block of West Jackson Street for a report of a vehicle burglary.

Police say the suspect entered the victim's vehicle between 2 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. and took property. They later identified the suspect as Howard.

He was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

