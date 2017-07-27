TechFest 2017 held at Marquette Tower in Cape Girardeau

The tech community of Codefi held a TechFest on Thursday, July 27 to celebrate the renovations done to the Marquette Tower and the accomplishments of the Marquette tech district.

The event started at 6 p.m. with a reception and a meet-and-greet with the finalists from the First50K competition put on by Codefi. The winners will be announced on the 28th, and will receive $50,000 worth of prizes to help start or grow their business here in Cape Girardeau.

The free public wi-fi for downtown Cape Girardeau was turned at around 7:30 p.m. Currently, there are only some of the hot spots that will eventually cover all of downtown. The founder of Codefi, Dr. James Stapleton, says that the goal is to finish the free wi-fi project by August. Even though it's not completed they believe it was a good start.

"Yea, the great thing about modern communication technology is it's not as hard as it looks," said Dr. Stapleton. "We're excited sometime in late August to have all of that finished up and be able to tell the community they can start to use it when they're down town."

A few other announcements followed the turning on of the wi-fi including the winners of the Hack-a-thon, and the start of a new after-school coding group. They hope to start that this fall and it will allow elementary school aged kids to learn more about tech-based jobs in their own community.

The after party immediately followed in the lobby of the Marquette Tower.

In 2016, more than 350 people attended the event.

