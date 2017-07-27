TechFest 2017 held at Marquette Tower in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

TechFest 2017 held at Marquette Tower in Cape Girardeau

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The tech community of Codefi held a TechFest on Thursday, July 27 to celebrate the renovations done to the Marquette Tower.

The event started at 6 p.m. with a reception and a meet-and-greet.

The free public wi-fi for downtown Cape Girardeau was turned at around 7:30 p.m.

The after party immediately followed in the lobby of the Marquette Tower.

In 2016, more than 350 people attended the event.

