Water line fixed, boil water order lifted in Benton, IL after water line break

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
BENTON, IL (KFVS) -

A water line break flooded an intersection in Benton, Illinois on Thursday, July 27.

According to Benton City Hall, someone hit a line on Church Street.

A boil water order issued for the area was lifted on Wednesday, August 2.

