Water line break closes intersection in Benton, IL; boil water order issued

A water line break flooded an intersection in Benton, Illinois on Thursday, July 27.

According to Benton City Hall, someone hit a line on Church Street.

Water crews were on the scene and drivers were asked to be aware that the intersection of Church and Pope is closed.

A boil water order was issued for all water customers from DuQuoin Street to South Main and from Washington Street to Hudelson.

According to the city, this will most likely be necessary until Tuesday.

