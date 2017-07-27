7/30/17 - Corporate Games

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

Each year the City of Cape Girardeau puts tremendous effort into an event which helps promote healthier lifestyles, teamwork, and community involvement. That event is called Corporate Games and it’s just around the corner. KFVS12 participates every year and we would like your business to come join us. With more than 20 events, there is something for everyone. Not only is it great for co-workers to build morale and relationships, it’s a fun way for businesses to be involved in the community and to network. Companies that encourage community involvement distinguish themselves from their competitors and see many benefits, including loyal customers and happier employees. See, without the community, businesses couldn’t thrive.

CLICK HERE to find out how to enter. The deadline is August 18th.

We’d also like to suggest cities who don’t host a Corporate Games event to look into creating a similar opportunity to help bring their community together. So, sign up for corporate games and join us as we have a little fun. Your business and our community will be better for it.

I’m Scott Thomas, and that’s our ViewPoint.

