Authorities investigating armed robbery at Pemiscot Co., MO store

Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at a Pemiscot County, Missouri store on Wednesday, July 26.

According to the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office, at around 10:11 p.m. they received a 911 call about an armed robbery at Lion's Den, located on I-55 at the Steele exit.

Deputies arrived and determined that three men wearing masks and hoodies entered the store and pointed a gun at the employee. They reportedly took money from the register and then left on foot.

According to the sheriff's office, no one was injured during the robbery.

The suspects have not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 573-333-4101.

