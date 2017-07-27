Man shot by farmer after domestic assault in Pemiscot Co., MO

A man is in the hospital after he was shot by a man who was trying to protect a woman after a report of a domestic assault in Pemiscot County, Missouri.

According to Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, a 911 call came in just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26. The caller said a man was beating a woman on Missouri Route NN near the Arkansas State Line.

The assault reportedly happened in Dunklin County.

But, before deputies could arrive, a man called 911 to report that he was able to get the suspect to stop beating the woman and took her with him into his farm shop to keep her safe until officers arrived.

While the man was on the phone with 911, the suspect arrived at the farm and was cursing and threatening the farmer and woman with bodily harm, according to Sheriff Greenwell. The farmer told investigators that the suspect had one hand behind his back during the tirade.

The farmer told investigators he kept telling the suspect to leave his property. The woman reportedly told the farmer that the suspect had a gun earlier.

The man kept threatening the two and approached them in a threatening manner. The farmer told the man to show his hands and get off the property or he would be shot.

Greenwell said the suspect continued to approach the farmer and the woman and said "you ain't gonna shoot me." That's when the farmer told investigators he was afraid the man had a gun and was in fear for his and the woman's life, so he shot the man in the leg.

The man was flown to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect's name is not being released until formal charges are filed.

