Man shot by farmer after domestic assault in Pemiscot Co., MO

The tech community of Codefi held a TechFest on Thursday, July 27 to celebrate the renovations done to the Marquette Tower.
The tech community of Codefi held a TechFest on Thursday, July 27 to celebrate the renovations done to the Marquette Tower.
Interstate 24 reopened in Lyon County, Kentucky after a series of crashes shut down one eastbound lane on Thursday, July 27.
Interstate 24 reopened in Lyon County, Kentucky after a series of crashes shut down one eastbound lane on Thursday, July 27.
A Poplar Bluff, Missouri elementary school received the Dr. Mary Richter Award.
A Poplar Bluff, Missouri elementary school received the Dr. Mary Richter Award.
A ribbon cutting will be held in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on August 4 to dedicate the 57th Habitat for Humanity home built in the area.
A ribbon cutting will be held in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on August 4 to dedicate the 57th Habitat for Humanity home built in the area.
A Williamson County, Illinois man was indicted on charges related to the unlawful dealing of firearms.
A Williamson County, Illinois man was indicted on charges related to the unlawful dealing of firearms.
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.
The Bell County Sheriff's Office said they are asking residents to evacuate as they battle a large brush fire at the Oakmont Circle area in Morgan's Point Resort.
The Bell County Sheriff's Office said they are asking residents to evacuate as they battle a large brush fire at the Oakmont Circle area in Morgan's Point Resort.
The families of three people injured at the Ohio State Fair have released a joint statement.
The families of three people injured at the Ohio State Fair have released a joint statement.