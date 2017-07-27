Lawmakers ask for completion of investigation into Cairo housing crisis

Three Illinois lawmakers and the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee are asking the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of the Inspector General to complete the investigation of the Alexander County Housing Authority in Cairo, Illinois.

Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and U.S. Representative Mike Bost (R-IL-12) sent a letter to Helen Albert, Acting Inspector General, asking that the investigation be completed as soon as possible and that the results of that investigation be made public.

“For years, HUD sent letters to ACHA raising concerns about significant administrative problems being ignored by the executives. Yet, HUD turned a blind eye each time ACHA failed to resolve its significant problems. It was not until six months after The Southern Illinoisan newspaper brought to light the extraordinary extent of the ACHA mismanagement, beginning with the article ‘Chaos in Cairo,’ that HUD finally stepped in and took possession of the housing authority. HUD placed ACHA in receivership in February 2016, and has subsequently found conditions far worse than originally thought. Many of the housing units in Cairo are now uninhabitable and the tenants are being forced to move,” the members wrote. “It is absolutely necessary that the HUD OIG ensure that the investigation is transparent by making any findings of financial and administrative mismanagement available, at least to Congress, if not directly to the public.”

Families who live in the McBride and Elmwood housing complexes are being forced to leave because the buildings are not safe to live in.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.