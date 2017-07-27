Jackson, MO leaders easing safety concerns after deadly Ohio fair ride malfunction

With the Ohio State Fair tragedy fresh on a lot of people's mind, Missourians may wonder how safe the rides are in their state.

Moments before the incident in Ohio, the ride known as "Fire Ball" was operating normally, swinging and spinning back and forth. Video captured by witnesses and shared on social media on Wednesday night shows that part of the attraction appears to hit a guard rail and flies off mid-ride, flinging several of the riders from the swing.

The Jackson Homecomers event is taking place in Jackson until Saturday and officials there say the rides are very safe.

The Jackson Fire Chief said vendors can't receive a permit until they meet specific guidelines.

"The rules in Missouri are that companies such as this have to have an approved Missouri Division of Fire Safety inspector inspection on an annual basis and our role is usually to make sure that each ride has that current inspection," said Jackson Fire Chief Jason Mouser.

Amusement ride vendors work to maintain safety but it should also be something on the minds of many who attend venues.

Click here for the Missouri statutes pertaining to passenger rules on amusement rides.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.