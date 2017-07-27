Marion, IL man arrested after after investigation by narcotics unit

A man from Marion, Illinois faces charges after the tactical team with The Marion Police Department's Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at his home.

According to a release from the department, officers went inside the home of Bryan Bailey, 30, on July 26.

Once inside the home in the 900 block of S. Vicksburg Street, officers reportedly found 12 grams of crack cocaine, packaging materials, weighing equipment and about $1,000 in cash.

Bailey was arrested during a traffic stop after investigators watched him leave the home.

He was issued citations for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

