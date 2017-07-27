2017 IL Librarian of the Year award goes to Diana Brawley Sussman

The Director of the Carbondale Public Library, Diana Brawley Sussman, is the recipient of the 2017 Illinois Association Librarian of the Year Award.

The award recognizes an Illinois librarian’s distinguished leadership and service and is sponsored by Sikich.

For nearly 20 years Sussman has worked in Illinois libraries.

Diana worked at the former Shawnee Library System as Director of the Southern Illinois Talking Book Center before taking the position of Director of the public library of Carbondale.

She has transformed library service in Carbondale as she was troubled by recent events in our society.

Not only does Diana serve her community as a catalyst for change by being the driving force behind the Nonviolent Carbondale initiative, but she has also placed a Social Worker on staff to offer daily support for residents of the city.

She enacted Days of Compassion at the library in April by offering classes such as the Bystander Intervention Training for teens.

Diana also instituted the “Human Library,” where library patrons spent time with a “living book” to educate themselves about other cultures and viewpoints.

The Illinois State Library has relied on her as a presenter at many educational programs and relied on her leadership as a member of the Illinois State Library Advisory Committee, the ILEADU USA State Steering Committee and the Live & Learn Construction Grant Review committee.

“I really can’t think of anyone more deserving to be the 2017 Librarian of the Year. Diana has a deep understanding of and dedication to the Carbondale community, as well as the library community,” stated Tina Hubert, 2016 ILA Librarian of the Year. “Because of Diana’s concern and commitment, the world – or at least the parts she influences – is a better place.”

“I am pleased to congratulate Diana Sussman on being awarded the Librarian of the Year,” said Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White. “Her previous involvement in the Illinois State Library’s continuing education programs and her contributions to the library community have made her a leader in transforming library services and an excellent candidate for this award.”

The Librarian of the Year Award will be presented on Tuesday, October 10 at the Awards Luncheon, during the 2017 Illinois Library Association Annual Conference in Tinley Park.

Contact the Illinois Library Association for more information.

