Crashes block 1 lane of traffic on I-24 in Lyon Co., KY

A series of crashes has one eastbound lane of traffic shut down on Interstate 24 in Lyon County.

According to Kentucky State Police, there are multiple crashes between the 42 and 40 mile markers.

The first was reported at 1:26 p.m. Since then, two more collisions have been reported.

One of the crashes involves two semi-trucks and a motorcycle.

There are no reports of any injuries.

At 2:30 p.m., troopers said they expected eastbound traffic to remain down to one lane for about five hours.

If you want to avoid the traffic back up, you can self-detour at I-24 Eddyville-Kuttawa exit 40 to US 62 eastbound to I-69 southbound to return to I-24 past the crash site.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.