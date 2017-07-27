Former SEMO Star Cleveland Agrees to a deal with Golden State

According to ESPN, former Southeast Missouri State star basketball player Antonius Cleveland has agreed to a deal with the NBA's Champion Golden State Warriors.
According to ESPN, former Southeast Missouri State star basketball player Antonius Cleveland has agreed to a deal with the NBA's Champion Golden State Warriors.
Paul DeJong homered and Randal Grichuk had a career-high four hits as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep.
Paul DeJong homered and Randal Grichuk had a career-high four hits as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep.
Jake Arrieta pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox 8-3 on Wednesday night to move into first in the NL Central.
Jake Arrieta pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox 8-3 on Wednesday night to move into first in the NL Central.
Eric Hosmer matched his career high with five hits, including his first major league grand slam, and the Kansas City Royals extended their winning streak to a season-high eight games with a 16-2 rout of the Detroit...
Eric Hosmer matched his career high with five hits, including his first major league grand slam, and the Kansas City Royals extended their winning streak to a season-high eight games with a 16-2 rout of the Detroit Tigers...