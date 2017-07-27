Former SEMO Star Cleveland Agrees to a deal with Golden State

According to ESPN, former Southeast Missouri State star basketball player Antonius Cleveland has agreed to a deal with the NBA's Champion Golden State Warriors.

Cleveland recently completed play in the Las Vegas Summer League with the Portland Trail Blazers. He averaged over 5 points a game for Portland.

The Memphis native could fill the Warriors final roster spot.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.