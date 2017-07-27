Worker hospitalized after attack at Missouri prison

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a staff member at a Missouri prison has been hospitalized after an inmate assaulted her with a homemade weapon.

Missouri Department of Corrections spokesman David Owen said in an email that the assault happened Wednesday at the Northeast Correctional Center for male offenders in Bowling Green, about 70 miles northwest of St. Louis. The email said the employee is alert and stable.

The email said that violence against staff or offenders is "taken seriously" and that offenders were restricted to their cells as part of a lockdown.

Owen said no additional details could be provided about the attack because it is the focus of an ongoing investigation. Missouri Corrections Officers Association director Gary Gross said the employee is a woman and was stabbed.

