Illinois suspends use of 12 rides after deadly Ohio accident

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The state of Illinois says it's suspending the operation of all amusement rides similar to the one involved in a deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair.

Amusement rides remained closed at the Ohio fair Thursday, a day after a man was killed and seven other people were injured when a ride broke apart and flung people into the air.

The Illinois Department of Labor said Thursday that it was suspending all rides similar to the Fire Ball ride until further notice. State officials said inspectors are notifying operators to suspend operation of the three Fire Ball rides, eight Freak Out rides and one Extreme ride that are in Illinois.

The department made the move as many festivals and county fairs are scheduled across Illinois. The Illinois State Fair starts Aug. 10.

