Lawmakers quickly adjourn 2nd day of school funding session

Kentucky State Police report two Missouri men were arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 24.
Kentucky State Police report two Missouri men were arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 24.
A series of crashes has one eastbound lane of traffic shut down on Interstate 24 in Lyon County.
A series of crashes has one eastbound lane of traffic shut down on Interstate 24 in Lyon County.
The City of Cape Girardeau continues to explore ways to pay for a potential new sculpture downtown.
The City of Cape Girardeau continues to explore ways to pay for a potential new sculpture downtown.
Many people lined the streets in Harrisburg, Illinois on Thursday, July 27 to honor the life of a fallen hero.
Many people lined the streets in Harrisburg, Illinois on Thursday, July 27 to honor the life of a fallen hero.
Jump for joy! Your weekend is here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.
Jump for joy! Your weekend is here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.