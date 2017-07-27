Back-to-school drive to benefit Heartland foster children

A stuff the bus drive is planned in Sikeston, Missouri to help area foster children get ready to head back to school.

It is planned for Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shoe Sensation in Sikeston.

They will be collecting school supplies, backpacks, new clothing and shoes.

This is being organized by the Scott and Mississippi County circuit foster parent association.

The supplies will benefit children in those counties.

Organizers hope to get the children they serve prepared and ready for school so they can be confident to head back into the classroom with their peers on the first day.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.