Cape Girardeau Scouts on board Amtrak train involved in crash in KS

Some Boy Scouts from Cape Girardeau were on board an Amtrak train when it collided with a vehicle Thursday morning.

According to a spokesperson for Amtrak, it happened around 9 a.m. just north of Emporia, Kansas.

Some members of the crew have minor injuries. None of the passengers were hurt.

A parent of one of the Boy Scouts said the truck the train collided with was hauling cattle.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.