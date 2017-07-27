HeartlandVotes: MO Election results for 8/8 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Unofficial results are in for several counties after voters took to the polls in Missouri on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 to decide on a variety of issues. Results will be finalized by noon on Friday, August 11.

Butler County

  • Voters in Butler County have unofficially decided to impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate (currently one percent), provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by voter approval. That vote was 1,017 yes to 1,502 no.
  • Voters in Poplar Bluff unofficially voted against imposing a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax (currently 2.25 percent), provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action. That vote stands at 436 yes to 448 no.

Dunklin County

  • Voters in Dunklin County voted in favor of imposing a sales tax of .5 percent to cover expenses due to rising costs and decreased sales tax revenue instead of imposing the already existing property tax levy. It passed with a vote of 1,063 yes to 394 no votes.
  • Voters in Kennett votes in favor of imposing a sales tax of .5 percent and designate 1/8 of one percent solely for the purpose of providing programs and services for senior citizens, and designate 3/8 of one percent solely for the purpose of providing storm water control. The tax would automatically terminate after 10 years of being imposed. 364 voted in favor while 332 voted against it.
  • Voters in Kennett passed a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate (currently 2.75 percent), provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action. It passed with 425 votes in favor to 278 votes against it.

Mississippi County

  • Voters in Charleston took to the polls and have unofficially voted in favor of a sales tax of .5 percent for the purpose of funding capital improvement, which may include improving the city's fire protection and police services as well as getting rid of any previous debt. The results of 222 yes and 86 no will be finalized by noon on Friday.

Pemiscot County

  • Voters in Caruthersville passed a .5 percent sales tax that shall be levied on all retail sales within the city's library district for the purpose of providing funding for the operation and maintenance of the city library. 256 voted in favor of the measure while 52 voted no.

Washington County

  • Voters in Washington County have unofficially decided against a county-wide sales tax of .5 percent should be imposed to pay for the construction of a new jail for detention facilities, operations of the new facilities and the construction of additional space for law enforcement and judicial administrative activities. The vote stands at 739 yes to 890 no.

