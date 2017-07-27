HeartlandVotes: MO Election results for 8/8

Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau is the first in Missouri to utilize Mazor X technology.
Unofficial results are in after voters took to the polls in Missouri on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 to decide on a variety of issues. Results will be finalized by noon on Friday, August 11.
A Murphysboro man has died after being pinned under an antique tractor in Jackson County, Illinois.
Here is a list of places you can get glasses to watch Heartland Eclipse 2017.
A magnitude 2.1 earthquake rattled parts of western Tennessee on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
Police say the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven’t ruled out a negligence charge.
Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.
A spokesman for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, says that FBI agents served a search warrant at one of his homes.
For the first time ever, chocolate glazed doughnuts will be available at Krispy Kreme.
Authorities say they have arrested a man who fired a rifle inside a pawn shop in Ladson Tuesday afternoon.
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.
Distracted driving continues to be growing issue for the state of Texas which is why new drivers can expect one more requirement before getting a license.
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.
