HeartlandVotes: MO Election Guide for 8/8

Voters will take to the polls across the Heartland on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 to decide on a variety of issues.

Missouri

Butler County

Voters in Butler County will take to the polls to decide whether or not the county should impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate (currently one percent), provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by voter approval.

Voters in Poplar Bluff will decide whether or not the city should impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax (currently 2.25 percent), provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action.

Dunklin County

Voters in Dunklin County will decide whether or not the county should impose a sales tax of .5 percent to cover expenses due to rising costs and decreased sales tax revenue instead of imposing the already existing property tax levy.

Voters in Kennett will decide whether or not the city should impose a sales tax of .5 percent and designate 1/8 of one percent solely for the purpose of providing programs and services for senior citizens, and designate 3/8 of one percent solely for the purpose of providing storm water control. The tax would automatically terminate after 10 years of being imposed.

Voters in Kennett will also decide whether the city should impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate (currently 2.75 percent), provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action.

Mississippi County

Voters in Charleston will take to the polls to decide if the city should impose a sales tax of .5 percent for the purpose of funding capital improvement, which may include improving the city's fire protection and police services as well as getting rid of any previous debt.

Pemiscot County

Voters in Caruthersville will decide whether or not a .5 percent sales tax shall be levied on all retail sales within the city's library district for the purpose of providing funding for the operation and maintenance of the city library.

Washington County

Voters in Washington County will decide whether or not a county-wide sales tax of .5 percent should be imposed to pay for the construction of a new jail for detention facilities, operations of the new facilities and the construction of additional space for law enforcement and judicial administrative activities. If approved, one-half of the tax will expire on December 31, 2039.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.