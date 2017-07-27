Malden man arrested for assault on officer, sexual assault

A man from Malden, Missouri is behind bars after allegedly causing a problem on a bus.

According to court documents, officers responded to the area outside Swindle's All-in-One in Malden around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, for a report of a man causing a disturbance.

Officers said they found Michael Downs, 42, "dancing around, yelling, and throwing trash from the trash can."

When Corporal Denise Summers tried to get control of Downs, he allegedly tried to grab her service weapon from the holster. Other officers responded and were able to get control of Downs and put him in handcuffs.

The responding officers said Downs refused to get off the ground, spit on an officer, and continued to yell. Officers picked him up off the ground and put him in his wheelchair. Downs allegedly kicked Chief Jarrett Bullock as officers tried to get him in the squad car.

Witnesses told officers that Downs was "acting strange" and getting loud on the bus. He reportedly walked to the third row where three women were sitting and laid himself across them and put his face in the private area of one of the women. The women said he refused to get off them.

The bus driver told investigators he pulled over because Downs was running and jumping back and forth on the bus, yelling and screaming, then began assaulting some women on the bus.

Downs is being held on charges of assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, and sexual assault.

