Murray State University hosts open house

Students interested in enrolling for the Fall 2017 semester at Murray State University are encouraged to attend an informal open house.

The event takes place Thursday, Aug. 3 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the first floor of the Curris Center at the Murray campus.

Attendees will have the opportunity to apply and, pending necessary admission requirements, be admitted on site and enroll for the upcoming semester.

The Fall semester begins August 15.

Representatives from the offices of recruitment, financial aid, housing, dining and others will be available to answer any questions.

Advisors will also be available to assist potential students in planning their upcoming semester of courses.

Murray State University offers 126 academic programs, ranging from agriculture to theater and business to chemistry.

A 15:1 student-teacher ratio allows students to receive individualized attention from dedicated faculty and staff.

Potential incoming freshmen must bring their high school transcript and ACT and/or SAT scores.

Potential incoming transfer students must bring copies of their college transcripts.

The standard application fee will be waived for those who attend on Aug. 3.

For questions on the Aug. 3 event, please call 270-809-3741 or email msu.admissions@murraystate.edu.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.