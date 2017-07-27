Former NASA director to speaks at MSU ahead of eclipse

The City of Carbondale is encouraging the eclipse-goers to leave the driving around town to the professionals during eclipse weekend.
The City of Carbondale is encouraging the eclipse-goers to leave the driving around town to the professionals during eclipse weekend.
The Missouri State Emergency Operations Center will be activated Friday, August 18 through Tuesday, August 22 to monitor conditions and respond to possible requests for assistance.
The Missouri State Emergency Operations Center will be activated Friday, August 18 through Tuesday, August 22 to monitor conditions and respond to possible requests for assistance.
Murray State University alumna and former NASA director Sue Darnell Ellis will present a special lecture entitled “Creating Tomorrows by Dreaming Today” on August 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Wrather Auditorium.
Murray State University alumna and former NASA director Sue Darnell Ellis will present a special lecture entitled “Creating Tomorrows by Dreaming Today” on August 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Wrather Auditorium.
The Herrin Police Department is looking for two armed robbery suspects.
The Herrin Police Department is looking for two armed robbery suspects.
A Charleston, Missouri man is being held without bond for allegedly causing the death of his son.
A Charleston, Missouri man is being held without bond for allegedly causing the death of his son.
A terrorist attack in Barcelona took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.
A terrorist attack in Barcelona took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.
The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters that President Donald Trump directly has "told us to develop credible viable military options and that's exactly what we're doing."
The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters that President Donald Trump directly has "told us to develop credible viable military options and that's exactly what we're doing."