Former NASA director to speak at MSU ahead of eclipse

The Murray Police Department is asking residents to be prepared for more people than normal over eclipse weekend.
Murray State University alumna and former NASA director Sue Darnell Ellis will present a special lecture entitled “Creating Tomorrows by Dreaming Today” on August 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Wrather Auditorium.
Life is about to get good, because the country artist will take the stage at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis on June 13, 2018.
The Mount Vernon Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service are warning the public of two phone scams targeting residents in the area.
If you've ever called KFVS or stopped in, you've probably talked to the lady we fondly refer to as "Ms. Shirley."
According to El Pais in Spain, authorities are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.
A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.
