Grant money could help pay for rail sculpture in downtown Cape Girardeau

The City of Cape Girardeau continues to explore ways to pay for a potential new sculpture downtown.

There's a proposal to have a local artist design a sculpture made from trolley rail pieces found underground during the recent Main Street sidewalks project.

The city council is encouraging Old Town Cape to apply for a grant, and work with some supporting council members to get private funds for the second half of the required 50/50 cost match.

According to the city, that would remove the need for Cape Girardeau city funds as part of the grant match.

