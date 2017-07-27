Grant money could help pay for rail sculpture in downtown Cape G - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Grant money could help pay for rail sculpture in downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The City of Cape Girardeau continues to explore ways to pay for a potential new sculpture downtown.

There's a proposal to have a local artist design a sculpture made from trolley rail pieces found underground during the recent Main Street sidewalks project.

The city council is encouraging Old Town Cape to apply for a grant, and work with some supporting council members to get private funds for the second half of the required 50/50 cost match.

According to the city, that would remove the need for Cape Girardeau city funds as part of the grant match.

