Grant money could help pay for rail sculpture in downtown Cape Girardeau

Kentucky State Police report two Missouri men were arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 24.
A series of crashes has one eastbound lane of traffic shut down on Interstate 24 in Lyon County.
The City of Cape Girardeau continues to explore ways to pay for a potential new sculpture downtown.
Many people lined the streets in Harrisburg, Illinois on Thursday, July 27 to honor the life of a fallen hero.
Jump for joy! Your weekend is here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.
One person has died and six others have been injured at the Ohio State Fair after a ride malfunction Wednesday, according to WDTN.
Trump gave a campaign-style speech to the crowd of nearly 40,000 people attending the 20th annual jamboree. He verbally bashed his former opponent Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama, while pushing his political agenda.
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.
On Thursday, a six-day long manhunt for Jeremy Stroupe II, who Transylvania County deputies said led them on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the Pisgah National Forest on Saturday, ended.
The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.
