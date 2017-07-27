Harrisburg soldier killed in Korean War comes home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Harrisburg soldier killed in Korean War comes home

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) -

Many people will be lining the streets in Harrisburg, Illinois on Thursday, July 27 to honor the life of a fallen hero.

People will be coming out to pay their respects to a soldier killed 66 years ago in the Korean War.

A procession from the St. Louis airport will be bringing the body of Army Reserve Corporal Edward Lee Borders to funeral home in Harrisburg on Thursday.

Borders had been declared dead in 1954 after being missing in action in Korea.

His funeral is set for Saturday, July 29.

