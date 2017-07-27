July 28 celebrity birthdays

She won an Emmy Award for her role as Gloria on the CBS sitcom All In The Family. She also starred in the Steve McQueen movie The Getaway. More recently she had roles on Gilmore Girls and Dinosaurs. Sally Struthers is 70 today.

She had the role of Georgette who eventually married Ted Baxter on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. She later starred in another CBS comedy playing the mother-in-law on Everybody Loves Raymond. Georgia Engel is 69 today.

She's an actress best known for playing Rebecca in the ABC sitcom Full House and the Netflix follow-up series Fuller House. She's also starred in the CW series 90210 and the WB series Wonderland. Lori Loughlin is 53 today.

She starred as Jesse in the TV sitcom Saved by the Bell. That was in the 1990's. Since then, she's appeared as a guest star on numerous TV shows. Elizabeth Berkley is 45 today.

