This week in country music: 1968 Tammy Wynette

Let's turn back the clock and revisit the days when music was still being played on AM radio.

This morning we check out the country music scene from this week in 1968. Billboard Magazine had Tammy Wynette at number five with D-I-V-O-R-C-E. It was Wynette's 3rd straight number one single. The song is a woman's perspective on the collapse of her marriage. The lyrics feature the singer spelling out words that she doesn't want her little boy to hear.

Eddy Arnold was at number four with It's Over. Although it didn't quite make it to the top spot on the chart, it was another in a string of hits Arnold had in the mid-to-late 1960's.



Sonny James was parked in the number three spot with Heaven Says Hello. It was the fifth straight number one hit for James who would go on to set a record with 16 consecutive chart toppers.

Jerry Lee Lewis had made a full transition from rock 'n roll to country music. He had the number two song of the week with What's Made Milwaukee Famous (Has Made a Loser Out of Me). The song's title refers to Schlitz Beer who's advertising

slogan was "The beer that made Milwaukee famous."

And in the top spot was Folsom Prison Blues by Johnny Cash. It was a live version of a song Cash had first recorded back in 1955. The live version was recorded during a concert at Folsom Prison. It won Cash his first Grammy Award and is considered on of his signature songs. "I hear the train a comin', it's coming round the bend and I ain't seen no sunshine since i don't know when."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.



