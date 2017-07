Sheriff: Kentucky woman stole fatal crash victim's wallet

ROCKHOLDS, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky woman has been arrested after authorities say she stole the wallet of a victim of a fatal motorcycle crash.

The Whitley County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 36-year-old Scott Bray lost control of his motorcycle Wednesday morning and went over an embankment, striking a tree. The Whitley County coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

News outlets report witnesses told responding officers that they saw a woman going through the victim's wallet before deputies arrived. Police later arrested 37-year-old Alishia McElfresh, charging her with theft by unlawful taking under $500 and tampering with physical evidence.

It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.