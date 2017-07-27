Credit card information stolen in Kentucky hotel data breach - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Credit card information stolen in Kentucky hotel data breach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A four-star Kentucky hotel has discovered a data breach threatening guests' credit card information.

News outlets report The Galt House hotel in Louisville said Wednesday that an internal investigation found malware had been stealing information from a payment card processing system. The hotel says guests who stayed at the hotel between Dec. 21, 2016, and April 11 could be affected.

The malware copied guest payment information, including names and account numbers, as well as credit card expiration dates and verification codes.

The hotel says it has resolved the issue, and is working to strengthen its cybersecurity.

