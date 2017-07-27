Police: Toddler killed after wandering into road in Kentucky

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say a toddler has died after wandering into a road and being hit by a vehicle.

Police said the crash happened in the Conway community of Rockcastle County on Wednesday.

Police said the sport-utility vehicle was southbound when it hit the 17-month-old child, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the child wandered into the road from a nearby residence.

The child's name wasn't released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.