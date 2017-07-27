Lawmakers to meet for 2nd day of school funding session - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lawmakers to meet for 2nd day of school funding session

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Lawmakers are expected in Springfield for the second day of a legislative special session on school funding. However, not much action is expected Thursday after a slow first day.

Gov. Bruce Rauner says he'll reject a plan the Democrat-controlled Legislature approved that changes how Illinois distributes school money. However, Senate President John Cullerton says the Senate won't send the bill to the Republican governor until Monday.

Rauner has vowed to use his amendatory veto powers to rewrite the bill over objections to additional funding for Chicago schools.

If lawmakers want to override, they'll need a three-fifths majority vote. If they don't have the votes, the plan dies and questions remain about when schools will get funding. Another option is for lawmakers to write a new plan.

