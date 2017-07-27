Arrieta helps Cubs stay hot with 8-3 victory over White Sox

Paul DeJong homered and Randal Grichuk had a career-high four hits as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep.
Jake Arrieta pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox 8-3 on Wednesday night to move into first in the NL Central.
Eric Hosmer matched his career high with five hits, including his first major league grand slam, and the Kansas City Royals extended their winning streak to a season-high eight games with a 16-2 rout of the Detroit...
Tanner Murphy, a standout baseball player for the Malden Green Wave, now plays for the Florida Fire Frogs, a Class A Advanced affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
