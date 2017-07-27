Four things you need to know on 7/27

It's Thursday, July 27, 2017.

FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be a threat across the Heartland today. The best possibility for rain will be in the afternoon and evening hours. The main threats will be wind and rain, but the chance for severe weather is low. It will be hot and humid, but we will a slight cool down in temps today; expect to see highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect a major cool down this weekend!

Ride at Ohio State Fair kills 1, injures 7 due to malfunction: A person was killed and seven others were injured Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air. Officials say some riders flew as many as 20 to 30 feet in the air before crash landing.

Body found in car in Saline Co., IL drainage ditch: The Saline County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office is investigating a crash after someone was found dead in a car in a drainage ditch on Wednesday evening, July 26. Deputies responded to the area and found the vehicle in a large drainage ditch, obscured from the road. Officers say a victim was found in the car and that the car had been in the drainage ditch for "some amount of time."

Man donates $50,000 to Chester, IL high school: Chester Unit School District in Illinois has a brand new Superintendent, Brian Pasero, who is already rolling up his sleeves to get to work in his new role. Governor Bruce Rauner has called lawmakers back to Springfield for a special session to settle the school funding debate to fix those "needs and priorities." However, the schools in Chester CUSD may be better off than many other thanks to a big gift: a $50,000 donation to the school.

Trump's transgender troops ban divides veterans in Congress: President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress, with one camp standing squarely behind the commander in chief and the other decrying his order as an ugly attack on dedicated troops.

