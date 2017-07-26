Hosmer's 5 hits, slam help Royals top Tigers, win 8th in row - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hosmer's 5 hits, slam help Royals top Tigers, win 8th in row

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

DETROIT (AP) - Eric Hosmer matched his career high with five hits, including his first major league grand slam, and the Kansas City Royals extended their winning streak to a season-high eight games with a 16-2 rout of the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.

Hosmer entered with 117 homers but had not hit one with the bases loaded until he connected off Warwick Saupold in a nine-run seventh inning. Hosmer had six RBIs and scored four runs.

Bruce Rondon was ejected with one out in the ninth after hitting Mike Moustakas on the back with a pitch, which caused both benches to empty. Utilityman Andrew Romine entered in his third big league pitching appearance and faced five batters, allowing a walk, RBI single, sacrifice fly, hit batter and flyout.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Hosmer's 5 hits, slam help Royals top Tigers, win 8th in row

    Hosmer's 5 hits, slam help Royals top Tigers, win 8th in row

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-07-27 03:42:20 GMT
    Wednesday, July 26 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-07-27 03:43:17 GMT

    Eric Hosmer matched his career high with five hits, including his first major league grand slam, and the Kansas City Royals extended their winning streak to a season-high eight games with a 16-2 rout of the Detroit...

    Eric Hosmer matched his career high with five hits, including his first major league grand slam, and the Kansas City Royals extended their winning streak to a season-high eight games with a 16-2 rout of the Detroit Tigers...

  • Brain disease seen in most football players in large report

    Brain disease seen in most football players in large report

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-07-25 15:36:39 GMT
    Wednesday, July 26 2017 6:15 PM EDT2017-07-26 22:15:58 GMT
    Research on the brains of 202 former football players shows brain disease in most.
    Research on the brains of 202 former football players shows brain disease in most.

  • Heartland player catches against Tebow

    Heartland player catches against Tebow

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 4:54 PM EDT2017-07-26 20:54:04 GMT

    Tanner Murphy, a standout baseball player for the Malden Green Wave, now plays for the Florida Fire Frogs, a Class A Advanced affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

    Tanner Murphy, a standout baseball player for the Malden Green Wave, now plays for the Florida Fire Frogs, a Class A Advanced affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

    •   
Powered by Frankly