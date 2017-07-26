IDNR has information for pheasant hunters

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The state of Illinois Department of Natural Resources is providing information to controlled pheasant hunters for the 2017-18 hunting season.

In a news release, the department says hunters can now go online for information about the pheasant hunting season at 20 sites. The online permit reservation system for the IDNR sites opens on August 7.

The daily fee for permits purchased online for controlled hunting pheasant hunting is $30 for Illinois residents and $35 for nonresidents. Hunters are required to buy the permits online over a secure Internet system.

For information on the 16 sites operated by the IDNR and four sites operated in a public/private partnership arrangement between the IDNR and concessionaire T. Miller Inc., go to www.tmillerinc.com or via a link on the IDNR website at www.dnr.illinois.gov .

