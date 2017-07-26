Body found in car in Saline Co., IL drainage ditch

The Saline County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office is investigating a crash after someone was found dead in a car in a drainage ditch on Wednesday evening, July 26.

According to the sheriff's office, dispatch received a call around 3:09 p.m. from the Saline County Highway Department mowing crew. They said there was a vehicle in a deep ditch off of Walnut Grove Road.

Deputies responded to the area and found the vehicle on the north side of Walnut Grove Road, in a large drainage ditch, obscured from the road.

Officers say a victim was found in the car and that the car had been in the drainage ditch for "some amount of time."

Saline County Coroner Jerry Doug Watson was called to the scene and pronounced the person dead at the scene.

The body was taken to the Williamson County Morgue awaiting an autopsy and positive identification.

The crash is being reconstructed by the sheriff's office and an investigation is ongoing.

Walnut Grove Road was closed for about four hours for scene processing.

