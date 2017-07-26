Ky. National Guard member shocked by Trump transgender ban

The Saline County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office is investigating a crash after someone was found dead in a car in a drainage ditch on Wednesday evening, July 26.
A Calvert City, Kentucky man is accused of stealing a truck.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place at the Marion VA Medical Center on Saturday, October 7.
On August 21, the path of totality will pass through Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky.
