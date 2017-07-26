Prosecutors: 2 more plead guilty in bank ATM 'skimming' case

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Two more members of a group that used "skimming" techniques to steal bank customers' account information from ATMs have pleaded guilty.

Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say 29-year-old New York resident Stefan Dumitru and 47-year-old Florian Calin Crainic, of Des Plaines, Illinois, each pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Investigators say the pair installed pinhole cameras in ATMs that could record customers' keystrokes when they typed in personal identification codes. They used that information to create fake ATM cards and make withdrawals.

Dumitru and Crainic allegedly stole more than $150,000. Both men face up to 30 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1 million when they're sentenced in November.

Seven other defendants out of 13 charged in the case have pleaded guilty.

