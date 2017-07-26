Poplar Bluff police: Surveillance video appears to show man keying vehicles at dealership

Still image from surveillance video. (Source: Poplar Bluff PD/Facebook)

The Poplar Bluff, Missouri Police Department is investigating damaged vehicles at a car dealership.

On July 21 police responded to Henderson Auto Sales for a property damage complaint.

According to the business owner, an unknown suspect damaged vehicles in the lot. Police said the vehicles appeared to have been keyed.

A shirtless man seen in surveillance video was identified as a possible suspect.

If you know the identity of the man, you are asked to contact Officer Barks at 573-785-5776 ext. 1352 or dbarks@pbpolice.org.

