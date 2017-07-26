Cape Girardeau woman discusses life with disability 27 years after ADA passes

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth talked about the anniversary of ADA at a rally. (Source: Office of Tammy Duckworth)

Toni Scott, Cape Girardeau, is an advocate for people with disabilities throughout the region. (Source: Marc Thomas/KFVS)

The 27th anniversary of the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act was on Wednesday, July 26.

Saint Vincent De Paul Parish in Cape Girardeau was one place in the Heartland where children and adults observe Disability Awareness Day.

A woman who lives with her own disability each day shared what it is like living with it.

Toni Scott, of Cape Girardeau, said she is an advocate for people with disabilities throughout the region.

She also has her own disability, ever since her health scare back in the year 2000.

"In 2000, I noticed my body was changing. I noticed my clothes weren't fitting, I started to notice my face had a moon shape," said Scott.

Eventually, she found out she had cushings disease and had a brain tumor removed.

Presently, she said it is difficult to perform simple tasks around the home. However, she tries to keep an optimistic outlook on life.

"Life's a struggle, but, I always try to stay positive," said Scott.

In Illinois, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth talked about the anniversary of ADA at a rally and addressed the importance of strengthening rather than chipping away at disability rights protections.

“ADA protections have made my life possible, and if it were not for those disability rights activists who left their wheelchairs and crawled up the Capitol steps more than a quarter of a century ago to fight for the ADA, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” said Duckworth. “Yesterday, after Senate Republicans voted to move towards a health care system that would make it harder for Americans with disabilities to access the care they need, I climbed out of my wheelchair and pulled myself up the same Capitol steps to fight for access to quality, affordable health care.”

She said the fate of the Senate health care bill is a matter of life and death for many.

