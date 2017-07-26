Alzheimer's Association walk to end Alzheimer's to be held in Marion, IL

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place at the Marion VA Medical Center on Saturday, October 7.

Participants of the 3.2 mile walk will learn about Alzheimer's disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer's Association.

There will also be a meaningful tribute ceremony for participants to join in to honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease.

Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.

You can click here to sign up as a team captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual.

