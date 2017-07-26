Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017: Make a pinhole camera

What is a safe way to watch the eclipse without staring into the sun?

Create your own pin hole camera. All you need are 2 pieces of thick paper, aluminum foils, tape, a pin or paper clip and a pair of scissors.

Once completed the pin hole will cast a shadow and you will be able to watch the moon cross in front of the sun.

You'll find the step-by-step instructions from NASA here.

Lastly, remember to never look directly at the sun with anything other than equipment that is specifically designed for looking at it.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.