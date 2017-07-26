Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017: Host an eclipse party

Not sure what to do during the solar eclipse on August 21?

Why not host a solar eclipse party? All you need is a place where you can see the sun.

Invite a few friends over, create a few eclipse theme beverages and snacks.

Do some educational activities: how can the small moon cover the sun? Keep track of the temperature as the sun is eclipsed by the moon.

