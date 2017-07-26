Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017: Viewing safety - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017: Viewing safety

Written by Roger Seay, News Director
Eye safety is the primary concern when it comes to viewing the solar eclipse.

NASA released some viewing tips to keep you from damaging your eyesight.

Of course don't look into the sun.

Don't use solar glasses that are older than three years or have scratched or wrinkled lenses.

The glasses should have certification information on them including the manufacturer's name and address.

Also, don't use regular sunglasses or clip-ons, not even the darkest ones because they are not safe for looking directly at the sun.

