Rte. 13 reopened after crash in Marion, IL

Police were on the scene of a two-car crash in Marion, Illinois on Wednesday, July 26.

The crash was on eastbound Route 13 near the intersection of 13 and Old Bainbridge Trail. One lane was blocked but was clear by around 3:40 p.m.

An ambulance was also on scene, but there was no word on injuries.

